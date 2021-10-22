California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,830 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $78.31 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

