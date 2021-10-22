California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,232 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of KBR worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

