California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,217 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of CoreSite Realty worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

