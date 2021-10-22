California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,281 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Chemours worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

