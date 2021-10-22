California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,108 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of NOV worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,238,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NOV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 459,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 167,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.75 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

