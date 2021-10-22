California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,476 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Varonis Systems worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 311.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,972 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $64,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 245.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Varonis Systems by 288.8% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,444,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $64.41 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,585 shares of company stock worth $14,263,618. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

