California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,470 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of NCR worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NCR by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 156,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.