California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,215 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Valley National Bancorp worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 394,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

VLY opened at $13.62 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

