California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,571 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of STAG Industrial worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

