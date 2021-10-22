California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,504 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Freshpet worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $117,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $15,924,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

