California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,566 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of SL Green Realty worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.