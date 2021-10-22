California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,566 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of SL Green Realty worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

