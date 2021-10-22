California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,004 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Valvoline worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE:VVV opened at $35.19 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

