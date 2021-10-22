California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,004 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Valvoline worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,473,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

