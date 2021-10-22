California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,108 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of CACI International worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $285.22. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

