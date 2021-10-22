California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,252 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Unum Group worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.
In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
About Unum Group
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Unum Group worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unum Group stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.
In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.
Unum Group Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.