California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,877 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.71. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

