California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,905 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Huntsman worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE HUN opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

