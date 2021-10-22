California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

