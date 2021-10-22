California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Exelixis worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.