California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,622 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.