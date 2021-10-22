California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Macy’s worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $28.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.