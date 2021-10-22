California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXTA opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

