California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Macy’s worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:M opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

