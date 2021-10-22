California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,991 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Performance Food Group worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 272.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,508,000.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.03 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

