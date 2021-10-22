California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,786,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,604.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

PLNT stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

