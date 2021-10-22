Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

