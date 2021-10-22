Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.39

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 109244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $870.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

