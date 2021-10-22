Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,791.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

