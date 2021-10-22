Cambridge Trust Co. Has $10.49 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $266.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.