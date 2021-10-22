Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $129,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

