Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $46,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $216.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $213.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

