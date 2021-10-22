Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,268 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 13,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 108,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $364.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $364.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

