Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 461 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,795,000 after purchasing an additional 289,152 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 149,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 440,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

AMT opened at $280.68 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

