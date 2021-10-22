Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $641.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $305.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

