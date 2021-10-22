Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.28% of Camden National worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 34.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth $264,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter worth $351,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $724.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

