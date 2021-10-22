Cameco (CCJ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -650.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.