Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter.

CCO stock opened at C$32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$33.92. The stock has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a PE ratio of -565.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.42.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

