Canaccord Genuity Lowers Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Hold

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDS. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

