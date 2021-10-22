Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.97% of Canadian National Railway worth $724,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,049,000 after buying an additional 124,512 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.28. 46,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $133.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

