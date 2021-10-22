Canadian National Railway to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

