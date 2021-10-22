Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of CP opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $33,948,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

