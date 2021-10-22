Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $9.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.60. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $430.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

