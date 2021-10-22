Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.35

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 114343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $618.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.