Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

CSTR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $492.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

