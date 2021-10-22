Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.
CSTR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $492.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
