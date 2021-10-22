Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,242 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $21,344,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

