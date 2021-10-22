Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,938 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.22% of CenterPoint Energy worth $31,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.51 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

