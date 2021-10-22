Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after acquiring an additional 898,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

BK opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.