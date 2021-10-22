Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $240.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

