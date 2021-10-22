Captrust Financial Advisors Has $19.98 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 74,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

